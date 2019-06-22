Reports: Real Madrid prepared to bench Sergio Ramos and lure Barcelona target with first team football

Real Madrid are prepared to bench their captain Sergio Ramos in order to entice Barcelona target Matthiijs de Ligt in the transfer window, according to reports.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid are the latest club to express a consolidated interest in Matthijs de Ligt and are prepared to go to great lengths to ensure that he chooses them over arch rivals Barcelona.

Firstly, they are prepared to meet the monetary demands of the Dutch centre back and his agent Mino Raiola.

While Barcelona are refusing to offer more than €6 million by way of wages, Real Madrid are comfortable meeting de Ligt’s request of €10 million per year.

Moreover, the report claims that they are also prepared to meet Raiola’s exorbitant agent fee to see the transfer through.

One of the reasons why de Ligt didn’t choose Barcelona straight away was due to the lack of guarantee of first team minutes – something that Real Madrid are willing to address by benching Sergio Ramos.

The Madrid captain is 33 already and isn’t viewed as someone who can play week-in, week-out throughout the season. Additionally his overtures with China seem to have rubbed the powers that be at the club the wrong way, meaning that there is a very realistic possibility de Ligt could walk straight into the first team at his expense.

With Pique, Lenglet, Umtiti and Todibo competing for spots at Barcelona, that is a luxury the Catalan club cannot offer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Although spiting Barcelona looks fine and dandy on paper, Real Madrid have already signed Eder Militao at centre back and it is unlikely they will make a move for de Ligt as well.