Reports: Bundesliga defender snubs lucrative offer from Manchester United due to lack of UCL

Manchester United’s absence amongst Europe’s elite next season has cost them another player as Bild reports that Bayern Munich mainstay Mats Hummels has snubbed a move to the Premier League.

The centre back, 30, made 33 appearances for Bayern in the 2018/19 season and chipped in with 2 goals.

He has been of interest to Manchester United in the past but this time, has turned down a concrete €12 million salary offer from the English giants to continue in the Bundesliga.

Reports suggest that he is on the cusp of sealing a switch back to former club Borussia Dortmund instead.

Hummels has 70 caps for Germany and won the World Cup with them in 2014. He is also a six time Bundesliga champion and a five time German Super Cup winner.

However, a major European trophy has evaded him so far, perhaps underlining his reason for moving to a club where he could challenge for it.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Mats Hummels has history with Dortmund and it makes sense for him wanting to return there instead of embracing a risky move to a new league and a struggling club like Manchester United at the moment.