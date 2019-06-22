Reports: Barcelona impose three important conditions Neymar should fulfil for return

La Liga giants Barcelona are apparently close to re-signing Neymar this summer after the Brazilian left the club two years ago to join Paris Saint Germain. However, Barcelona have also revealed that the player will have to fulfil three important conditions if he wants the Catalans to sign him.

UOL Esporte reports, via Sport.es, that Barca have named three conditions that the 26-year-old attacker should fulfil if wants to become their player once again, ahead of the new season. The Catalans have demanded that – a) he reduces his wage demands to a sum of money lesser than what he currently earns with PSG, b) that he drops the lawsuit against the club over unpaid bonuses from the final contract renewal he signed at Camp Nou and c) that he admits in public that he wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions for the Spanish outfits.

The Portuguese publication further reports that Neymar has already agreed to the three conditions and that Barcelona is close to making an official announcement regarding the player.

Neymar became an instant villain among several Barcelona fans in the summer of 2017 when he suddenly pulled off a switch from the Spanish club to PSG, for a reported fee of €222million. The transfer deal broke the world record for being the most expensive of its kind in history and the Brazilian himself became one of the wealthiest players in the world at Paris.

But things took a turn for the worse later on, as injuries and several bouts of disciplinary issues plagued Neymar’s career in the French League. He currently serves two separate three-match bans in the Ligue 1 and the Champions League for misbehaving with fans and match officials on two different occasions.

Reports further establish that he is unsettled at the club. Recently, it was even reported that he said he should “have never left Barcelona”, with the player even calling his former club his home.