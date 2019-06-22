Reports: Chelsea superstar rejects $150million offer to join Chinese Super League

According to reports, Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC wanted Chelsea winger Willian to join them this summer and even tabled a huge $150million for the player, but Willian has rejected the deal to remain with the Premier League outfit next season.

The 30-year-old player joined Chelsea in 2013 from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala for a fee of €35.5million and since then, he has been an important part of the Blues’ setup. In the 2018-19 season, he made 56 appearances for the club across various competitions and finished his campaign with eight goals and 14 assists.

Willian has also been a key target for Barcelona in the past two seasons but somehow until today, a deal for the player has always failed to happen between Chelsea and the La Liga giants.

Meanwhile, it is Esporte.br that reports that the Brazilian attacker has declined Shanghai’s offer that was worth around $150 million to remain with Chelsea during the next season as well. The Portuguese publication further adds that the three-year contract involved in the deal would have seen Willian receiving $52million per year in salary, in addition to Shanghai paying $86million to the Premier League club as a transfer fee to secure his signature.

The player was also due to receive over $4million as bonuses for scoring goals and winning the Chinese Super League at the end of the season, had he accepted the offer.

Willian is currently a part of Brazil’s squad currently participating in the ongoing Copa America tournament. He was initially not a part of the team, but got called up to the side eventually as Neymar ruled himself out following an injury to his ankle.