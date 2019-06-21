Reports: Liverpool interested in handing unsettled Barcelona star a Premier League return

Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, but need to think ahead and prepare their squad for even more possible success next term.

Jurgen Klopp has a group of talented and committed players in his squad at the moment, but he could be looking to add to it, and a familiar face might just turn up at Anfield to help make that happen.

Le10 Sport are reporting that the Reds are interested in re-signing Philippe Coutinho, a player they sold to Barcelona not too long ago.

Philippe Coutinho – Brazil’s key Copa America player

Manchester United and Chelsea were reportedly the two clubs keen to bring in the Brazilian, but Liverpool have been added to that list as pressure grows on Coutinho.

The winger suffered criticism from fans towards the end of last season, and looks unsettled at the Nou Camp. As a result, the club too, is looking to offload him and bring in some fresh faces.

Liverpool may benefit from having Coutinho back, especially since the fans love him, and he shares a good relationship with Klopp, after having spent a considerable amount of time with him during his Premier League days.

The Barca man himself seems to be doubtful about his future in Spain.

‘I don’t know if I will continue at Barcelona,’ Coutinho said recently.

‘Nobody knows about the future, and right now I am focused on playing with my [national] team [at the Copa America].’