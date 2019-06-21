Reports: Real Madrid turn to Manchester United star as priority instead of UCL finalist

Real Madrid have decided to pursue a Manchester United star as their priority for this transfer window, leaving aside one of their other top summer targets.

Goal are reporting that Los Blancos are stepping up efforts to sign Paul Pogba, and have cooled interest in Christian Eriksen, who was linked with the Spanish giants as well.

Eriksen has had another strong season with Tottenham Hotspur, reaching the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final with Spurs, before just falling short of the ultimate prize to Liverpool.

As for Pogba, it is clear that the Frenchman is highly rated in Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane keen on his compatriot, and ready to shell out some big bucks for him.

In fact, Pogba himself has expressed recently his desire to to leave Old Trafford and pursue greener pastures.

“After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season, it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else,” Pogba said at a sponsor’s event in Tokyo.

After all this, and the signings of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic in attack for the Galacticos, perhaps Pogba is the missing piece of the puzzle for the side from the Spanish capital.