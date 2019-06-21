Reports: One obstacle stopping Romelu Lukaku from joining Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has openly admitted his desire to move to Italy. The Belgian striker is currently on the books of Manchester United but is being heavily linked with Inter Milan. However, the Nerazzurri will have to remove one key obstacle before they can even think about approaching the Red Devils for the forward.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, via The Guardian, Inter Milan must first sell Mauro Icardi before they can approach Romelu Lukaku. Antonio Conte is keen to bring the Belgian, who he nearly signed as Chelsea boss, to Milan but will first have to bid farewell to former captain, Icardi.

Inter Milan are said to be demanding £60 Million for Icardi with Juventus the only suitors at the moment. If the Argentine does move away this summer, the Italian side will put all their efforts into signing Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan nearly confirmed the permanent signing of Matteo Politano and are also said to be closing in Nicolo Barella, Valentino Lazaro, and Edin Dzeko. Former Atletico Madrid captain, Diego Godin, is also said to be close to a free transfer.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; It makes sense for Inter Milan to get rid of their troublesome ex-captain in exchange for a well-established striker. Moreover, the Nerazzurri also have Lautaro Martinez in their ranks and are set to welcome Edin Dzeko. Therefore, it comes as of no surprise that they will be looking to offload Icardi before getting Lukaku in.

However, they will face trouble finding a suitor for the Argentine, especially with his high price tag.