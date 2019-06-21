Reports: Barcelona offer Philippe Coutinho + €100m for PSG superstar

Barcelona are ready to make one final push to sign a big player in the summer transfer window, and are willing to sell one of their top stars to make it happen.

Sport are reporting that the Blaugrana want Neymar Jr back in their squad, and to make that happen, they will offer Philippe Coutinho along with €100m to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Neymar has made no secret about the fact that he could move this summer, and Barcelona would be the perfect destination for the Brazilian, who has spent successful seasons at the Catalans before moving to PSG.

As for Coutinho, this Brazilian could well go the other way and revitalise his career, which appears to be on the slide after his big-money move to Barca from Liverpool.

Things haven’t quite worked out for Coutinho, but his talent is clearly there, and he could work well for PSG, who seem to have done enough to keep their other big star in Kylian Mbappe for another season at the very least.

This lucrative offer might be the last of its kind from Barcelona, who have also been linked with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Matthijs de Ligt in this particular transfer window.