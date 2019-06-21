Reports: Manchester United to confirm second summer signing within 48 hours

Manchester United have plenty of spots to fill in their summer rebuild. The Red Devils are looking for improvements all over the pitch with defence being a key area. It looks like the Old Trafford outfit has secured a player to fill in one of the defensive spots for next season.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, Manchester United are set to welcome Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the next forty-eight hours. The England youth international will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second summer signing, following the capture of Welsh winger Daniel James.

The fee that Manchester United will have to pay Crystal Palace for Wan-Bissaka’s services is said to be in the region of £60 Million. The fee itself will be a British transfer record for a defender.

Wan-Bissaka, who plays in the right-back position had a brilliant 2018/19 season, which led to him being called up to the U-21 side for the European Championships. The defender is currently in the national camp alongside his teammates. However, if an agreement is reached between the two clubs, the FA will help to accommodate a medical check.

Meanwhile, Manchester United already have Diogo Dalot and Matteo Darmian for the right-back spot. However, the latter is expected to join Antonio Valencia, who departed at the end of last season, on his way out of Old Trafford.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; It looks like Manchester United have got their man! Multiple reports have now claimed that the Red Devils are set to seal the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka for next season. And apart from any last minute blip, they should see this one across the line.