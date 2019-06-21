Reports: Real Madrid plot €160m swoop for Liverpool star as Gareth Bale replacement

Real Madrid were unable to win any major trophies last season, and are clearly looking to the summer transfer window to help find players that would aid their revival.

The club has already signed the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, but want one last big-name signing to get themselves ready for the coming season.

Diario Gol are reporting that Sadio Mane is the player Los Blancos want, despite Liverpool slapping a €160m price tag on the Senegalese star.

The report suggests that Mane would still be a cheaper option than Kylian Mbappe, who has also been on the Madrid radar for a long time.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would expect an exorbitant sum for the Frenchman, and Real aren’t willing to pay that much just yet, hence putting off the signing for another season.

The main idea is to find an able replacement for Gareth Bale, who has fallen out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane, and for whom the Galacticos want a significant sum themselves.

Having won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with Liverpool, it remains to be seen whether Mane would like to make the switch to the Bernabeu, but there is certainly no lack of interest from the Spanish giants.