Reports: Three players to ask for new contracts if Real Madrid sign Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba may well make his way to Real Madrid this summer, and if he does, it could shake things up in the dressing room and may result in a few players asking for raises.

Diario Gol are reporting that the big-money move for Eden Hazard has already alerted the dressing room of Madrid, and if Pogba makes his way over to the Bernabeu, it could have a further impact.

The report says that Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric could all demand new contracts if the Frenchman arrives, largely stemming from the fact that the trio have stuck with Los Blancos through thick and thin.

It further goes on to suggest that the ego of Pogba could prove to be a problem among the existing players in the team, with some big personalities already a part of the dressing room.

Manchester United are looking for around 180 million euros for Paul Pogba, and if Real Madrid do end up paying that, they might have some explaining to do to their current players. This could, in theory, result in a reduced salary for the midfielder.

As thing stand however, negotiations are still ongoing and a deal is far from being reached.