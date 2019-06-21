Real Madrid star posts picture with Neymar on Instagram as PSG exit looms

The rumours surrounding a potential exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Neymar Jr. have been circulating for a while now, and it appears that he could end up back in Spain.

Where exactly, remains the question however. At this juncture, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the running to sign the Brazilian, and more fuel has been added to fire with a picture of Neymar being posted on Instagram.

Karim Benzema took to Instagram to post a picture with Neymar, and the PSG star even commented on it with “Crack” in reply.

That may be a joke between the duo, but what surely isn’t a joke is the fact that the forward clearly wants a new challenge in his career, and is prepared to head back to La Liga for it.

Neymar had earlier demanded a move to PSG from Barcelona, and got just that, with a mammoth €220million bid accepted by the Catalans to let him leave.

Now, however, with a failure to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and personal issues dominated by a rape allegation, Neymar appears to be primed and ready for a return to Spanish football.