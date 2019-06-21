Reports: Portugal star chose Atletico Madrid despite €130m offer from Real Madrid

It isn’t often that Real Madrid do not get what they want, but that appears to be the case when it comes to signing a long-term target for Los Blancos.

Record are reporting that Joao Felix has decided to move to Atletico Madrid despite receiving a massive offer from Real Madrid, and is set to be announced as an Atletico player right after Marcos Llorente was confirmed by the club.

An astronomical €130million offer, broken up into €80million plus an additional €50million for goals was reportedly prepared by the Galacticos, but that seems to have crossed the €120million release clause put forth by Benfica.

Atletico, on the other hand, have reportedly decided to pay the full €120million to Benfica for Felix, who has also taken the decision to choose playing for Real’s city rivals next season.

Dubbed ‘the next Cristiano Ronaldo’, Felix might well be the next big player at Atleti following the expected departure of Antoine Griezmann, who was long considered the best player in the entire squad.

Joao Felix emerged as a target for a number of big European clubs, and his stock has risen after Portugal bagged the UEFA Nations League trophy recently, beating Netherlands in the final.