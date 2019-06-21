Reports: How Lionel Messi feels about Neymar returning to Barcelona from PSG

Neymar Jr. looks primed and ready for a return to Barcelona, after admitting that his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may have come to an end. But what do his former teammates such as Lionel Messi think about it?

According to reports from Sport and Soccer La Duma, Messi believes that Neymar should never have left Barcelona in the first place, to head on over to PSG.

The Argentine had revealed, per the report, that there is still a WhatsApp group in which Neymar, Messi and Luis Suarez are all together, which indicates that the friendship is still intact.

Messi now thinks that the manner in which Neymar left wasn’t great, and that he should return to the Nou Camp to help the club win trophies once again.

Luis Suarez too, seemed excited to have the Brazilian back at the Catalan club, and is hopeful of the transfer going through.

The trio were collectively known as ‘MSN’, and were hugely successful while they were a unit, helping Barca to major triumphs at both the domestic and continental level.

The deal may not be done yet, but with PSG willing to sell at the right price and Neymar wanting out, it seems like just a matter of time before we see a grand return for the superstar footballer.