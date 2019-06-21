Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United superstar sold to the highest bidder

Manchester United were expected to light up the transfer window with big signings, but they reportedly don’t have much to spend, and could now lose one of their biggest superstars.

Daily Star are reporting that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba to be sold to the highest bidder this summer, because he simply does not have enough money to spend in the summer transfer window.

Pogba on Man Utd ‘missed something’ and World Cup glory

A rather tame £100m transfer budget for the Red Devils could be the catalyst for a Pogba departure, after the Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to either Real Madrid or his former employers Juventus.

Man United could receive as much as £140m for Pogba this summer, and may well find that useful, as it could help fuel the transfers they had planned before the window opened.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs De Ligt have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the financial burden seemed too much to make any of these transfers stick so far.

Perhaps with the sale of Pogba, the English giants may have the necessary funds to invest in defence, which is where the club has suffered greatly last season.