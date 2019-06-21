Reports: Manchester United target to be offered chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a huge blow as far as the transfer market is concerned, as Serie A champions Juventus have apparently approached Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is currently being courted by the Red Devils.

Corriere di Torino reports, via Calciomercato, that Juventus have Wan-Bissaka as a replacement for Joao Cancelo who is expected to leave the club this summer. The Italian publication further adds that Fabio Paratici, the Sporting Director of the Bianconeris, has been following the 21-year-old right back for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Manchester United have agreed on terms with the defender, but according to Calciomercato, that will not stop the Italian giants from considering to launch a late bid to hijack the deal from the Premier League club.

Earlier, Crystal Palace had rejected two of United’s offers for Wan-Bissaka – the first bid for £40million and the next for £50million. Various sources in England value the youngster at £60million, which is also the asking price put forward by the Eagles.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; A deal is quite likely between Juventus and Palace for Wan-Bissaka. It will not be a surprise if the youngster is tempted to play alongside one of the greatest legends of the game – Cristiano Ronaldo – and also feature in the Champions League, rather than play with Manchester United in the Europa League.