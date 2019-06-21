Reports: Details of Maurizio Sarri’s exclusive meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo revealed

Newly appointed Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri will fly out all the way to Greece just to meet with star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri will fly to Costa Navarino in Greece, where Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are currently on holiday, in order to meet the attacker.

The topic of discussion, according to the report, will be regarding the mood in the Juventus camp, how Cristiano Ronaldo envisions his own role in the team and the objectives for the upcoming season.

Speaking in his presentation press conference yesterday, Sarri was keen to outline his plans for his first few days as Juventus coach.

Sarri intends on breaking new records with Ronaldo as new Juventus manager

“I want to know what individuals think about themselves as players, starting from those who can have the most impact on performance and results. Whether tomorrow or in four days I can’t say,” he said of his itinerary.

“Now I’ll speak to [Fabio] Paratici and we’ll try to organize ourselves. I asked to talk with two or three players to understand the situation.”

The report states that Sarri’s sequence of meetings kicks off with one whole day dedicated to meeting with the Portuguese talisman and getting on the same page as him.

The Italian coach joined Juventus after just one season in England with Chelsea, where he took them to the Carabao Cup finals and won the Europa League.

