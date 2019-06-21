Photos: Chelsea legend spotted at Stamford Bridge holding team jersey as appointment draws near

Premier League giants Chelsea are close to making a massive appointment this summer, as photos revealed club legend and former goalkeeper Petr Cech holding the Blues’ jersey ahead of accepting his new role as the club’s Technical or Sporting Director.

Take a look at the photos below:

Petr Cech Spotted in Stamford bridge with marina granovskia 👀 pic.twitter.com/yTVbhrsXDG — Pys (@CFCPys) June 20, 2019

Petr Čech posing at Stamford Bridge with a Chelsea kit. His hiring is becoming the worst kept secret. Can’t wait till it’s official. The band is getting back together! pic.twitter.com/FzxA8fipoj — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) June 20, 2019

The pictures which were revealed on 20th June by the likes of journalist Alex Goldberg, were subsequently shared across various social media platforms quite soon. Fans could not keep calm over the fact that one of their favourite players are likely to make a return to the club.

It was Evening Standard journalist Simon Johnson, who further revealed that Cech is all set to be the new Sporting/Technical Director of the London-based club. He reported the news on Twitter on the same day as the above photos were released:

It's been inevitable for a while but Cech's return to #cfc in a technical/sporting director role will be officially confirmed within the next 48 hours. — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) June 20, 2019

37-year-old Cech recently retired from all forms of football, after playing for Arsenal in the Europa League finals against his former club. Though Chelsea won 4-1, the Czech Republic shot-stopper was given a rousing sendoff at the end of the match.

Cech began his Premier League career in 2002 June after completing a €13million move from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais to join the Blues. He played with Chelsea until the summer of 2018, when he shifted base to Arsenal for a fee of €14million. Though he did not make much of an appearance in what would later become his final year, Cech kept nine clean-sheets in 22 games across competitions before calling it a day.

Chelsea meanwhile, are also all set to appoint a new manager after Maurizio Sarri left the club a week ago, to join Serie A giants Juventus.