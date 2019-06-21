Mike van Beijnen, 20, has moved to Barcelona on a free transfer from NAC Breda.

Barcelona signed Dutch full-back Mike van Beijnen on a two-year deal, the LaLiga champions announced on Thursday.

Van Beijnen’s contract runs through to 2021, with the 20-year-old’s deal including a €100million buyout clause.

He arrives on a free transfer from NAC Breda and will link up with Barcelona B for the 2019-20 season.

Van Beijnen, who also spent time with Eredivisie giants PSV and Willem II, is reportedly the son of Frenkie de Jong’s agent Ali Dursun.

We are delighted to announce that 20 year old Dutch defender Mike van Beijnen has signed a 2-year contract to join @FCBarcelonaB as a free agent. Full details here: https://t.co/wFQXfdrmdX pic.twitter.com/ICaEeuQFGT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 20, 2019

Netherlands star De Jong agreed a €75m move to Barcelona from Dutch champions Ajax in January.

The 22-year-old midfielder is preparing for his first pre-season with Ernesto Valverde’s side.