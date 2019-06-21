Reports: Real Madrid want to sell loyal player against wishes of Sergio Ramos

Reports suggest that La Liga giants Real Madrid are close to selling Nacho Fernadez, but Madrid’s captain Sergio Ramos is not really happy with manager Zinedine Zidane’s and President Florentino Perez’ decision.

Don Balon reports that Ramos is very keen to make every effort in preventing Nacho’s sale and that the center-back feels that his Spanish compatriot is a very loyal player.

Currently valued at just around €20million, Nacho is named in Real Madrid’s transfer list for the summer as Los Blancos look at other possible options at the center-back position, including Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Spanish news agency further reports that the footballer is likely to be sold to any club that meets Real Madrid demands as mentioned above. Serie A clubs AS Roma, AC Milan and Napoli have already shown interest in him, but none of these clubs have formally approached the Spaniards yet.

The 29-year-old did not feature much for The Merengues last season, playing in just 20 La Liga matches, five Copa del Rey games and five Champions League matches. He was mostly used as a substitute and rarely made it as a starter under Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and Zinedine Zidane.