Reports: Reason why Paul Pogba is choosing Juventus over Real Madrid

Paul Pogba is expected to leave Manchester United this summer as Serie A champions Juventus and La Liga stalwarts Real Madrid have emerged frontrunners to sign him. As per reports, Pogba is set to choose Juventus over Real Madrid as Madrid President Florentino Perez is not keen on signing him.

The 26-year-old star had a lacklustre 2018-19 campaign as Manchester United finished at a lowly sixth spot on Premier League standings. The Red Devils also exited from the Champions League and the FA Cup in the quarter-final rounds of both competitions. Furthermore, their sixth-place finish in the Premier League resulted in United losing out on Champions League qualification for the next season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are keenly interested in a massive squad overhaul following their trophyless run in the last season. Pogba is apparently one of manager Zinedine Zidane’s top names in the transfer wishlist but Don Balon reports that Florentino Perez does not want him around at the club.

Perez apparently feels that the midfielder is overrated with a tendency not to deliver on important occasions. That, coupled with the fact that he is highly expensive, puts the President off from signing him, according to Don Balon.

Juventus, who are the other club keen on signing the Frenchman, have hence automatically emerged the leaders in his transfer race and the Spanish news agency further reports that Pogba himself is set to choose the Turin-based club over Los Blancos this summer.

Currently valued at around €180million, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was formerly a Juventus star between 2012 and 2016 and hence, if Maurizio Sarri and co. opt to sign him once again, it could mean a reunion for Pogba with the Italian giants.