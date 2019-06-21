Reports: Arsenal want to bolster UCL qualification hopes by signing Real Madrid attacker

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is interested in signing Lucas Vasquez of Real Madrid to bolster his attacking options as he aims for a top four finish in 2019/20.

Don Balon reports that Arsenal boss Unai Emery has identified Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vasquez as one of his priority signings ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The arrival of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, coupled with the presence of Vinicius, Marco Asensio and Isco at Real Madrid would mean that Vasquez would have limited playing time.

As such, the report claims Zinedine Zidane has intimated to the 27 year old that it would be best for all parties involved to part ways amicably.

AS Roma, Inter Milan, West Ham, Newcastle, Real Betis and Sevilla are all rumoured to be interested in securing the services of the player but it is Arsenal which is in pole position.

It is expected that a bid of €22.5 million is forthcoming from the London club to try and persuade Florentino Perez to part with him.

Emery is set to offer Vasquez an important starting role on the wings as he seeks to strengthen his squad ahead of a renewed bid to finish in the top four in 2019/20.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; It would be an affordable transfer that is mutually beneficial for all parties involved. Good business all ’round.