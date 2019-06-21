Reports: Ander Herrera replacement snubs Manchester United move over state of affairs at club

West Ham United’s star midfielder Declan Rice has been a key transfer target for Premier League giants Manchester United since this April, but according to reports, the player himself has expressed a lack of interest in joining the Red Devils this summer.

Red Devils’ midfielder Ander Herrera left the club at the end of last season and the 20-year-old midfielder who impressed for The Hammers last season was viewed by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a replacement to the departing Spaniard.

The Independent reports that Rice has apparently been put off by the current situation at Old Trafford and thereby proceeded to decide on rejecting any deal with the Premier League club.

Manchester United had a very poor campaign in the 2018-19 season, finishing at a lowly sixth spot in the Premier League and also losing out on Champions League qualification as a result. The Red Devils also performed poorly in the FA Cup and Champions League last season as they got eliminated from the quarter-finals in both competitions.

Solskjaer is keen on a massive squad overhaul this summer to improve the club’s chances in the league competition for the next season, but United’s lack of Champions League game-time has prevented quite a few players from agreeing to join them this summer.

Earlier, Metro had reported that Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho also rejected a deal with the Old Trafford outfit due to the same reason. Rice is the latest player to do the same after he expressed concerns over his career growth provided he joins Manchester United.

According to Independent, West Ham had already informed United that Declan Rice is not for sale. The player’s own verdict was hence considered as the final straw regarding a possible transfer deal. With Rice deciding to reject the deal, United is likely to begin looking for other players to add to their midfield.