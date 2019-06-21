Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son to follow in father’s footsteps and sign for former club

After countless impressive performances with the Juventus youth team, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is all set to follow his great father’s footsteps by joining Sporting CP, the same club where Cristiano Ronaldo began his senior career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was previously a player in Real Madrid’s youth team but shifted base to Juventus along with his father last summer. He made his debut in a 7-1 victory over Lucento, scoring four of his team’s seven goals.

Later during the same year, the nine-year-old lad scored seven goals in another game, against Maritimo China in the International Maritimo Centenary Tournament in Madeira, Portugal as his team won 25-0.

Overall, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. finished his 2018-19 campaign with remarkable numbers, scoring 56 goals and making 26 assists in his first season playing with the Juventus U-9 team.

And now, it is Portugal-based online publication The Portugal News that reports that Cristiano Jr. is ready to join Portuguese club Sporting CP in a bid to repeat his father’s history.

Ronaldo joined the same club at the age of twelve, before rising through the ranks and making 31 senior appearances for the club. In 2003, Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United signed him for €15million and we all know how the rest of the story goes.

Today, Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, five-time Champions League winner and has also won the league in three different countries – England (Premier League with Manchester United), Spain (La Liga with Real Madrid) and Italy (Serie A with Juventus).