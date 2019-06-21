Reports: Real Madrid offer to loan Manchester United Brazilian star to secure Paul Pogba deal

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane does not view Vinicius as integral to his plans and has sanctioned Florentino Perez to offer him as makeweight in a Paul Pogba transfer.

Diario Gol reports that Zidane prefers Brahim Diaz over Vinicius as an understudy to new recruit Eden Hazard and that the Brazilian, who had a breakout season in 2018/19, could be on his way out of the club in the summer.

However, Florentino Perez is not of a mind to sell the 18 year old attacker as he feels that he can develop into a complete player in a few years time.

Therefore, he is offering Vinicius in a loan deal to top clubs around the world in a bid to engineer Real Madrid a move for one of their top targets – namely Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Christian Eriksen from Tottenham or Neymar from PSG.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester United present and past – Paul Pogba & Patrice Evra celebrate in the stands

It has been widely touted that Paul Pogba tops Zinedine Zidane’s wishlist in the summer.

According to the report, Vinicius could be offered in a multi year loan deal to Manchester United as part of a deal that would see Paul Pogba come the other way.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the look out for an attacking player after Romelu Lukaku looks odds on to leave for Inter Milan.

A loan deal for Vinicius could fill that void.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; This swap deal is only feasible if Paul Pogba is for sale. Considering the noises coming out of Old Trafford, they really want to hang on to him despite the player publicly stating that he wants to leave.