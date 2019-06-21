Reports: Chelsea to prevent star from following Maurizio Sarri to Juventus

According to reports, Chelsea star Jorginho is set to follow former manager Maurizio Sarri to Serie A side Juventus, but the Premier League club have indicated that they will not allow the transfer to take place.

It was only last week that the Londoners announced the departure of Sarri, just a year after he assumed charge at the club in June 2018. A few moments later, it was also announced that the Italian will become the new manager of Juventus.

Sarri and Jorginho share a close bond with each other as both of them have been associated with each other since their days with another Serie A side, Napoli.

Jorginho was a Napoli player between 2014 and 2018 and Sarri was his manager from 2015. Both of them left for Chelsea in 2018 and the Brazil-born midfielder continued to play under the Italian in the Premier League.

Chelsea had a good 2018-19 campaign, finishing third in the Premier League behind heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool and reaching the finals of the EFL Cup. Their biggest achievement of the season came on 29th May, as they defeated league rivals Arsenal by a score of 4-1 to emerge winners in the UEFA Europe League.

Despite the success, however, Sarri was unsettled at London, as reports suggest that he was unable to gain control over the Chelsea players. Life in England was also reportedly making him homesick and he moved back to Italy at the end of the season.

It is Evening Standard that reports that Jorginho has been linked with a move to Turin following Sarri’s decision to quit Stamford Bridge for the Serie A Champions.

“Chelsea have a four-year contract with the lad. We’ll wait a few days to figure out whether there is any truth in this interest mentioned in the papers. His past at Napoli won’t be an issue, because Jorginho is a professional. Right now, Jorginho is happy at Chelsea. He found a great atmosphere and we can’t really say that he’d like to go elsewhere, but anything can happen in the transfer market. We’ll wait and see,” the star’s agent was quoted as saying.

Chelsea, however, have no intentions to part ways with their £60 million-rated star and will prevent his move to the Serie A club, as per the English news agency.