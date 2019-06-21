Reports: Premier League rivals meet Manchester United target in hope of hijacking deal

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly started talks with Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is a key target for Tottenham’s league rivals Manchester United as well.

Fernandes, who currently plies his trade with Portuguese Primeira Liga club Sporting CP, had a remarkable 2018-19 season. He scored 32 goals and made 18 assists in 53 appearances for the club across various competitions. He also led Sporting to the third place on the Primeira Liga table.

According to Telegraph, Tottenham are keen to sign the midfielder as a replacement to Christian Eriksen, who is widely reported to join Real Madrid this summer.

The Danish midfielder is being targeted by the Spanish giants and that has forced the Spurs to line up a few targets as replacements, including Fernandes and Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso