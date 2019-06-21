Reports: Manchester United’s worrying transfer budget ahead of 2019/20 season revealed

Contrary to popular opinion, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be allowed to spend massive sums of money to rebuild the squad. In fact, only £100 million is available to him.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden reports that Manchester United only have a transfer kitty of about £100 million that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can spend in an attempt to refurbish an ailing squad.

If he wanted extra funds to reinvest, he would have to procure it from selling players on.

Can anyone stop rampant, history makers Manchester City?

The report suggests Ed Woodward and co. feel that the emerging talent purchased with £100 million should suffice, in addition to Paul Pogba, David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku staying, to allow the club to finish in the top 4 spots under the Norwegian.

However, should either Pogba, De Gea or Lukaku be sold, funds will be made available to him for reinvestment.

So far, Manchester United have only spent £15 million on Swansea winger Daniel James, with Crystal Palace’s Aaron wan Bissaka, Leicester City’s Harru Maguire, Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes among other names to be linked with the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Though the bit about player sales fuelling the market seems true, the notion that Manchester United will only have £100 million in transfer budget available doesn’t seem true.