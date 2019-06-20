Vincent Kompany has brought in former Manchester City team-mate Craig Bellamy as his Under-21 coach at Anderlecht.

Kompany was appointed player-manager by the Belgian side following his City departure after helping Pep Guardiola’s side claim an unprecedented domestic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup last term.

And the centre-back is building up his backroom staff with Bellamy brought in on a three-year deal to oversee Anderlecht’s Under-21 side.

“We are very happy with Craig’s arrival at Anderlecht,” youth director Jean Kindermans told Anderlecht’s official website.

“He has a lot of experience and will be a great mentor for our youth players mentally speaking, but also in terms of football skills.

“As coach of the Under-21 team, his task will be to prepare our young talents for the first team.”

Former Wales striker Bellamy stepped down as a youth coach at Cardiff City in January amid a club investigation into claims of bullying, allegations the former Wales forward said he “categorically” denies.

The 39-year-old played for clubs including Newcastle United and Liverpool during his career.