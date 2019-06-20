Reports: La Liga star chooses Manchester City over Bayern Munich to play for Pep Guardiola

Manchester City may won their second Premier League crown in two years, but they are still looking to invest in their squad for next season.

And one the players that looks set to join the Sky Blues comes from La Liga. Kicker are reporting that Rodri could make the switch to City, after preferring to play for Pep Guardiola than for Bayern Munich, his other option.

Guardiola has expressed an interest in signing Rodri in the past, per reports, and is reportedly willing to pay as much as 70 million euros to sign him.

The Spaniard has impressed during his time at Atletico Madrid, and has caught the fancy of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as well.

Hence, he finds himself in a position where he can pretty much choose where he wants to play next season, and the report from Kicker suggests that the blue half of Manchester it is.

City won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup last season, and rest assured, they will be right there and thereabouts next season too as they look to defend their domestic success and perhaps push forward to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) as well.

If they do, they might just have Rodri as a part of their squad.