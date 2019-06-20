Reports: Real Madrid star set to hold talks with Bundesliga side

Real Madrid have been by far one of the most active clubs in the transfer market. But along with incoming transfers, there are quite a few who are on the verge of leaving the club as well.

Youngster Martin Odegaard, who joined Los Blancos as a 17-year-old in 2015, hasn’t been able to fulfil the expectations of him. And after being linked with a host of clubs around Europe like AC Milan and Ajax, it seems he is set for a move to Germany now.

According to reports in Norwegian publication TV2, Odegaard has been spotted on his way to Germany along with father Hans Erik and agent Bjørn Tore Kvarme. They were on a flight to Dusseldorf, thus it has been speculated that the 20-year-old might be on his way to hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen.

The club’s home is just half an hour drive from the Dusseldorf airport and reports from Spanish publication Marca had claimed that the Real Madrid youngster was close to a move to Leverkusen as well.