Reports: Real Madrid make £115m plus Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez offer for PSG superstar

In a last ditch effort to land a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar that has been on the agenda for a while, Real Madrid are willing to offer either Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez, along with a significant sum of money.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the financial burden on Real Madrid would be incredible if they tried to sign Neymar without selling a player of their own, and to ensure that there is some level of balance, one star could be sent the other way.

This might well be either Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez, both of whom are clearly surplus to requirements at Los Blancos, as thing stand.

What has Zinedine Zidane changed since returning to Real Madrid?

Rodriguez has been linked with a move to Napoli, but could still head to PSG if they show interest, while Bale himself is looking for a new challenge after being ignored by Zinedine Zidane.

The idea is to bring in Neymar, who at this stage, looks more likely to re-join Barcelona than Madrid, but could be turned if the terms of the agreement turn out to be in his favour.

Either way, a £115m plus either Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez offer looks quite inviting for PSG, who appear to have kept their other big star in Kylian Mbappe for another season at the very least.