Reports: Why Manchester United haven’t signed Paulo Dybala despite agreeing to meet his release clause

Manchester United have so far completed only one signing in the transfer window in Swansea City’s Daniel James. And they’ve been looking to add more.

Recent reports have emerged that United are still in the hunt to sign Juventus’s Paulo Dybala. With Romelu Lukaku leaving for Inter, it would only be logical to get a proven goalscorer into the side.

The Manchester-based club was linked with a move for the Argentine before the window opened but those rumours have died down since. And now, as reported by Express, United were even ready to meet his release clause. However, despite that, the signing hasn’t been completed.

Football consultant Ian McGarry opened up on why the deal has been stalled.

“Dybala’s still on United’s shortlist, that’s for sure,” McGarry said on The Transfer Window podcast.