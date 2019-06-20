Transfer News |

Reports: Why Manchester United haven’t signed Paulo Dybala despite agreeing to meet his release clause

Manchester United have so far completed only one signing in the transfer window in Swansea City’s Daniel James. And they’ve been looking to add more.

Recent reports have emerged that United are still in the hunt to sign Juventus’s Paulo Dybala. With Romelu Lukaku leaving for Inter, it would only be logical to get a proven goalscorer into the side.

The Manchester-based club was linked with a move for the Argentine before the window opened but those rumours have died down since. And now, as reported by Express, United were even ready to meet his release clause. However, despite that, the signing hasn’t been completed.

Football consultant Ian McGarry opened up on why the deal has been stalled.

“Dybala’s still on United’s shortlist, that’s for sure,” McGarry said on The Transfer Window podcast.

“It was held up in terms of the deal because what we reported was that United had indicated to Juventus that they were willing to meet the buy-out clause of Dybala.

“That was before of course Allegri’s future was decided and in between, Dybala himself said he didn’t want to make any rash decisions based on now knowing who the incoming coach would be.

“Now obviously that’s been cleared up. But the Copa America is now getting in the way of that particular negotiation.”

Comments