Reports: Neymar searching for a house in Spain as a move to La Liga giants beckons

Neymar looks set for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer transfer window, amid plenty happening in his personal life.

It appears that Neymar could be heading back to the club he was at before he joined PSG, that of course, being Barcelona.

Tite refuses to blame 0-0 draw with Venezuela on Neymar’s absence

Lately, reports have suggested that the Brazilian would be on the look-out for new clubs after a difficult time in his personal life, and it appears that Neymar himself seems to agree with that train of thought.

Now, according to TV channel Gol, and Spanish outlet Sport, Neymar has already taken the next few steps in making the Barca move happen, by looking for a house in Catalonia.

Neymar accuser visits police station in Sao Paulo for second time

The report points out that not only is the forward keen on heading back to the Spanish giants, but is also looking for a house in the same area as he was in before he moved to Paris.

The superstar has enjoyed a successful stint at PSG, but has been unable to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy while at the French giants, and might consider Barca more capable of helping him win it again.

Either way, the La Liga champions may have to spend a lot more than the £198 million release clause PSG got through to get him from the Nou Camp.