Reports: Liverpool duo and PSG superstar refuse lucrative offers from Real Madrid

Not too many players have the guts to say no to Real Madrid, but according to Don Balon, three players have already denied Los Blancos a chance to sign them in the transfer window.

The report suggests that Real Madrid were interested in Mohamed Salah, after the Egyptian managed to turn his fortunes around after joining Liverpool, and started scoring goals for fun.

Are Liverpool or Manchester United the bigger club in England?

However, despite the interest, Salah refused to join the Galacticos, and seems fairly happy at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) recently and scoring in the final.

For the same reasons, Sadio Mane appears to have refused a move to Real Madrid, with the Senegalese clearly enjoying his time at Anfield, and winning trophies while competing for top scoring honours.

Sadio Mane xác nhận gì về tin đồn được Real Madrid săn đón?

It has been a season to remember for Mane, especially in the Premier League, and his stock is at an all-time high this season.

Finally, it appears that Kylian Mbappe has also decided to stay put at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season, despite himself claiming that it could be time for a new challenge.

This move may be linked to the amount of money PSG are charging for their talisman, but either way, Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez appear to have lost the battle to sign him in this summer transfer window.