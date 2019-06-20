Reports: Manchester United eyeing £50 Million rated Premier League breakout star

Manchester United are looking to reinforce their squad after a disappointing season saw them finish sixth. The Red Devils are identifying players more suited to their system rather than going for the big names. One such candidate has been identified from the Premier League itself, who might go for a hefty fee.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have identified Bournemouth’s David Brooks as a potential target. The Welshman, who joined the Cherries last summer, could be available albeit for a hefty price.

The report states that the Red Devils will have to pay up to £50 Million for Brooks. Meanwhile, Bournemouth themselves signed the youngster for almost a fifth of that fee fro Sheffield United during the summer window of 2018.

Brooks did have an enjoyable debut season in the league, scoring seven times while assisting on five other occasions. His performance in the four-nil demolition of Chelsea especially earned plaudits from the football fraternity around the globe.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; It will be difficult for Manchester United to lure a player central to the project at AFC Bournemouth, especially since he is not guaranteed game time. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will also think twice before spending £50 Million on the Welshman, who still is relatively young and only has one top-flight season under his belt.