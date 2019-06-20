Reports: Kylian Mbappe could make €250 million move to play under ‘best coach in the world’

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could be in line for a move to Real Madrid to play under Zinedine Zidane, whom he reportedly considers to be the best coach in the world.

Don Balon reports that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to secure the future of Kylian Mbappe at the club while allowing Neymar to leave. However, Real Madrid remain interested in bringing the player to Bernabeu and lining him up alongside Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema.

The report claims that Florentino Perez has sent club representatives to meet with Mbappe’s family and agent to let them know that the Spanish club will wait until the end of the transfer window in August with a bid of €250 million, should the player choose to leave PSG.

Mbappe hasn’t yet intimated his decision to Perez though he reportedy views French legend Zinedine Zidane as the best coach in the world due to his three Champions League triumphs on the trot.

Should the player profess his interest in moving to the Spanish club, Florentino Perez will officially start negotiations with Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Kylian Mbappe is still young and has time ahead of him to move to Real Madrid in the future. And it is unlikely he will be allowed to leave should Neymar also leave in the summer.