Reports: Ex Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui targets three former players for Sevilla

Former Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui didn’t last long in the Bernabeu hot seat. The Spaniard was let go by Los Blancos after just fourteen games, during which he lost six and drew two times. Lopetegui, now at Sevilla, is looking to raid his former club for reinforcements.

According to several reports, new Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui is hoping to bring three of his former Real Madrid pupils with him to Seville. The Spaniard was appointed as the head coach of Los Nervionenses recently, replacing Pablo Machin at the helm.

According to Marca, Sergio Reguilon is the first player Lopetegui would like to bring in from Real Madrid. The left-back enjoyed a breakthrough season last time around. However, Los Blancos have since signed Ferland Mendy to alternate with Marcelo for that position.

Meanwhile, El Chiringuito also reported that Lopetegui is also interested in signing centre back Jesus Vallejo and central midfielder Dani Ceballos from the thirteen-time UEFA Champions League winners. Both players are expected to be a part of Real Madrid’s summer clear and could find themselves reunited with their former boss in Seville.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Real Madrid’s summer overhaul has left little room for Reguilon, Ceballos, and Vallejo at the Santiago Bernabeu. It comes as of no surprise, as a result, that the three will move on this summer. Sevilla presents an interesting opportunity for the trio, with the Spanish club themselves hoping to recover after a disappointing season.