Reports: Barcelona could buy star player in the summer just to use him for a swap deal

Barcelona have an agreement in place that will see them pay €120 million for Antoine Griezmann’s services in the summer. But the biggest winner in this situation could be PSG.

Don Balon reports that Barcelona have to abide by the agreement they signed in March that confirms they will pay Antoine Griezmann’s release clause of €120 million to purchase him from Atletico Madrid in July.

However, with Neymar agitating to leave PSG and return to Spain, the situation can get flipped on its head for the Catalan club.

The report states that Barcelona will purchase Griezmann only because they contractually obligated to and immediately use him in a swap deal with PSG for Neymar.

This works out well for all parties as Griezmann would not have to endure a pay cut from €23 million a year to €17 million a year when he joins Barcelona as Paris will, reportedly, offer him €25 million in wages.

For PSG, that is still lesser than they would spend on Neymar, whose wages stand at an astronomical €36.8 million per year at the moment.

Moreover, Barcelona would also have to offer them Antoine Griezmann plus €50 million in transfer fees for Neymar – which would cover the French attacker’s wages for two years.

In the process, PSG rid themselves of a player who has clearly fallen out of love with the club and make a big stride towards keeping with FFP regulations. Barcelona, on the other hand, get a world class player who is chomping at the bit to return to the club and play alongside good friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Although legally not wrong, it seems highly unlikely that Barcelona would purchase a player and transfer him out in the same transfer window. Football Manager move, that.