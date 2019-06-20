Reports: PSG star turns down Barcelona to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly turned down the chance to sign for Barcelona and will opt to go with Juventus and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Diario Gol reports that Rabiot, 24, who is set to leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer, will opt to sign on with Juventus ahead of Barcelona despite protracted interest from the Catalan side.

The French midfielder was frozen out at the Paris club from December 2018, following his refusal to renew his contract.

Barcelona initially expressed their interest in his services and the player was keen to listen as well, but that situation reportedly changed when the La Liga champions splashed out £75 million on Ajax star Frenkie de Jong.

According to the report, Rabiot feels that he is likely to get more playing time at Juventus and is happy to forgo the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona for that.

The report also claims that he will be paid a signing on bonus of €10 million by the Serie A champions and receive €7 million a year as wages.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating:4/5; Rabiot to Juventus reports have been consolidating recently and it makes sense that the player doesn’t choose Barcelona with Frenkie de Jong already adding to the competition for spots in midfield.