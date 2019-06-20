Reports: Real Madrid to hijack Neymar to Barcelona by offering PSG swap deal

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez plans to hijack Neymar’s return to Barcelona by tempting PSG with a player that they have maintained interest in – Casemiro.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid want to sign Neymar and, importantly, prevent him from joining Barcelona by hijacking any potential deal with PSG.

However, the Paris club are demanding €250 million for the player which Real Madrid see as improbable, especially after their extensive summer outlay in purchasing 5 players already.

Instead, the report claims that the Spanish club is ready to offer Casemiro to PSG as part of the deal since the Ligue 1 champions are known admirers of the Brazilian holding midfielder.

There is a feeling in Madrid that the player hasn’t lived up to his usual standards in the 2018/19 season and Zinedine Zidane is said to be okay with his departure if it means the Neymar deal can be pushed through.

Casemiro’s valuation at €60 million would mean that Real Madrid only need to cough up €190 million instead of the full two-fifty – something Florentino Perez feels is possible.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Unlikely that Real Madrid can squeeze themselves into this deal, Casemiro or not, as Neymar reportedly has his eyes set on a reunion with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.