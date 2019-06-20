Reports: Golden Boy winner rejects Lionel Messi amid Real Madrid interest

Golden Boy 2018 winner Matthijs de Ligt has apparently rejected the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi after interest arose from Real Madrid.

Don Balon reports that de Ligt turned down the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona as the club were not offering a financial package lucrative enough to interest him.

Barcelona were reportedly willing to offer the centre back €7.5 million per year as wages but de Ligt and his agent Mino Raiola wanted €13 million.

Despite maintaining heavy interest in the player, the Catalan club were unwilling to break their wage structure to offer a 19-year-old player that sort of money.

Additionally, Clement Lenglet established himself in the starting XI last season and paying de Ligt that sort of money would mean that he would get usurped from his position – something Barcelona is not keen on either.

Real Madrid, however, are willing to capitalize on this impasse by throwing money at de Ligt. The report states that they are willing to pay him the €13 million per year that he requests as wages – especially after Sergio Ramos flirted with a move away to a Chinese club.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on the player with a view to pairing him up with international centre back partner Virgil van Dijk. However, like Barcelona, they aren’t willing to acede to his wage demands either.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; A move that once looked a mere formality has gotten increasingly complex. Now, it’s more likely de Ligt will not join Barcelona.