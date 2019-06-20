Reports: Paul Pogba worried about move away from Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not confident that he will be able to leave Manchester United in the transfer window due to the exorbitant asking price of the club.

Telegraph reports that Manchester United will not be dissuaded from their £160 million valuation of Paul Pogba and that it could mean that the French star stays at the club next season.

Pogba reportedly fears that neither Real Madrid nor Juventus are financially equipped to bring that kind of money to the table and that may mean he would have to continue in England.

The only option both clubs have of convincing Manchester United to part with their talisman is by including other players in the swap deal but the English club are no longer interested in Gareth Bale due to his advancing years and injury record. Similarly, Juventus are willing to throw Paulo Dybala into the deal for Pogba but Solskjaer doesn’t feel he would fit into the system of football he is trying to implement.

Moreover, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be not as interested in a move for Pogba as manager Zinedine Zidane is, meaning that there is a realistic chance Madrid may not offer enough money to force United to sell the player.

The report also states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to have face to face talks with Pogba in an attempt to convince him to stay. Despite publicly wanting out of the club, it is expected that he would not be a negative influence if he ends up staying.

