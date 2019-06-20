Reports: Manchester United agree world record fee for best defender in Premier League

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee of £55 million with Crystal Palace for the purchase of right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka – statistically the best defender in the league.

According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, Manchester United have agreed a fee with Crystal Palace for 21-year-old right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, making him the most expensive specialist full-back in history. The fee surpasses the £52 million Manchester City paid for Benjamin Mendy two seasons ago.

Wan-Bissaka, who is currently away on international duty at the U-21 Euro Championships, has incredible statistics for the season that make him stand out as, arguably, the best defender in the league.

Apart from being the least dribbled past fullback in the league, he averages 2.12 crosses per game at a cross accuracy of 33% – which is higher than the likes of current Manchester United right back Ashley Young, Manchester City right back Kyle Walker, Liverpool left back Andy Robertson and equals the accuracy of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He finished the season with a passing accuracy of 77% – which is lesser than that of Kyle Walker but more than what Alexander-Arnold produced too.

The deal comes on the back of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighting right back as one of the problem areas in the squad that need reinforcements in the transfer window.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; After a back-and-forth between the clubs, it isn’t surprising to see the deal get over the line. Palace are willing to sell, United are interested to buy and the player wants to move as well.