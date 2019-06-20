Reports: Manchester United star ready to take pay cut to join Serie A giants

Manchester United are in for a summer overhaul. Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have already left the club, with many expected to follow. And now, reports suggest that another first-team star is inching closer to the exit, having agreed on contract terms with one Serie A giant.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has agreed to join Inter Milan in the coming months. The Belgian striker has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has given the preference to Marcus Rashford up top.

Lukaku, who reportedly earns £200,000 per week at Old Trafford, will also be taking a pay cut to join the Nerrazzuri. He has agreed on a contract worth £180,000 while also accepting the provisional personal terms.

Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, did previously attempt to sign the Manchester United star. The Italian, then at Chelsea, came close to bringing him back to Stamford Bridge, only to lose out at the last moment.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The rumours linking Lukaku to Inter Milan have grown stronger in the past few weeks. However, it remains to be seen what plans does Antonio Conte have for the Belgian striker, considering that he already has a solid strikeforce. Inter already own Lautaro Martinez and Mauro Icardi, and are close to signing Edin Dzeko as well!