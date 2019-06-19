Reports: Barcelona on the verge of selling unwanted star to Premier League side

Barcelona have certainly fallen behind their close rivals Real Madrid in this transfer window. The Blaugrana have confirmed the signing of Frenkie de Jong but have been relatively silent since then. Meanwhile, several players continue to be linked with a move away from the club and one could be confirmed soon.

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona are on the verge of selling Andre Gomes to Everton. The Portuguese international joined the Toffees last season on loan and is now expected to make his move permanent.

Gomes was a key figure in the Everton first team last season and even put in some good displays. The on-loan Barcelona star, for whom the Merseysiders paid an initial €2.25 Million loan fee, appeared twenty-seven times and scored one goal. He was, however, banned for three games late into the season, after he stepped on to Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic deliberately.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to receive a €25 Million fee for Gomes. The Blaugrana will take a loss on his sale, having paid Valencia €35 Million plus add ons for his services three years ago.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 5/5; Andre Gomes’s Barcelona move didn’t work out as planned. However, the Portugal international has found his form at Everton. Therefore, it comes as of no surprise that the central midfielder wants to make his loan deal permanent. The club, meanwhile, will have no two thoughts about paying the €25 Million fee for a player who will have a key role to play next season.