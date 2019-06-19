Dortmund agree deal for Hummels return

Borussia Dortmund are set to boost an inexperienced defence with the return of World Cup winner Mats Hummels.

Mats Hummels is set to return to Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth a reported €38million after a transfer agreement with Bayern Munich was announced.

The World Cup winner left Signal Iduna Park for rivals Bayern in 2016, having moved to Dortmund from Munich in 2008, but is now heading back the other way.

Hummels will now undergo a medical with BVB, who finished second in the Bundesliga in 2018-19 after the Bavarians overtook them in a gripping title race.

Errors from an inexperienced backline contributed to Dortmund’s failure to see out their first title triumph since 2011-12.

However, Lucien Favre’s men have moved quickly in the transfer window, bringing in Nico Schulz, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and now Hummels. Favre also signed a one-year contract extension on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old made over 300 appearances in his first stint with Dortmund, winning the Bundesliga twice, the DFB-Pokal once and losing in the 2012-13 Champions League final to Bayern.

Hummels also helped Germany to World Cup glory in 2014 before moving to Bayern two years later and claiming three league titles in as many seasons.

He is no longer part of the Germany set-up, though, with Joachim Low revealing plans to build for a future without Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller earlier this year.

The centre-back has 70 caps for his country.