Reports: Details of Frank Lampard’s new contract as Chelsea manager revealed

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is all set to make a return to the London club as its new manager after Maurizio Sarri ended his tenure last week and joined Juventus. Recent reports have revealed more details on Lampard’s contract with the Blues.

It is Nicolo Schira, a football reporter for Calciomercato and Gazzetta dello Sport, who revealed on Twitter that Frank Lampard is Chelsea’s biggest choice to take charge at the club starting this summer. He further reported that the Europa League champions have apparently offered the former England international a contract that lasts until 2022 June:

#Chelsea is closing for Frank #Lampard as a new manager. Blues have offered a contract until 2022. #transfers #CFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 17, 2019

Two days later, on June 19, he revealed an update where he claimed that all the above news have been confirmed as true:

Lampard, who recently celebrated his eighteenth anniversary of joining Chelsea as a player, was EFL Championship club Derby County’s manager in the 2018-19 season. He led them all the way to the Championship play-off finals, where they lost to Aston Villa 2-1 to narrowly miss promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, let their former manager Maurizio Sarri leave the club after a fairly successful 2018-19 season. Sarri led Chelsea to a third place in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool, helping them qualify for the Champions League as well. He also helped the Blues clinch the Europa League trophy, defeating Arsenal 4-1 in the finals.