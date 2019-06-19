Reports: Eden Hazard signing to influence when Real Madrid will sign PSG superstar

Real Madrid have already completed the signings of Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic, but their eyes are still on the transfer market to sign some more.

One of the main targets this summer transfer window for Los Blancos was Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, though the deal hasn’t gone through yet.

AS are now reporting that one of the major reasons that Mbappe hasn’t gone to Real Madrid yet is because the Galacticos chose to invest in Hazard first.

Mbappe showcases skills with giant baseball at LA Dodgers

Hazard was clearly the priority signing, and Madrid managed to finally get him as well, putting off Mbappe for a later time. As a result, it might mean that the Frenchman won’t move to the Bernabeu this summer at all.

The report says that the Spanish giants don’t see Mbappe as an immediate priority anymore, because of which he could be pushed to the top of the ladder for next summer’s signings.

The money could be another issue, since Real have spent a considerable amount on the three top signings this summer, and may not wish to spend big once again to grab Mbappe.

However, there is no doubt that the multi-time UEFA Champions League winners will be keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old this coming season as well.