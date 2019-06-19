Reports: Barcelona star poised to replace Neymar at PSG after conversation with Kylian Mbappe

The merry-go-round involving the possible transfer of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) back to Barcelona is throwing up plenty of exciting prospects. And one of them sees a Barcelona star taking his place in Paris.

Ousmane Dembele was considered to be the next big thing at Barcelona, but it hasn’t exactly worked out as planned for the Frenchman during his time at the Spanish giants. However, reports suggest he is actually quite pleased with the news that Neymar could be coming back to the Nou Camp.

Francesc Aguilar from Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Dembele would be happy to take Neymar’s place at PSG, and has already had a talk about it with his good friend Kylian Mbappe.

El que está contento con la posible venida de Neymar al Barça es Dembele. Ousmane vería bien ir al PSG con su amigo Mbappe. Incluso ya lo han hablado. Los dos se llevan muy bien. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) June 19, 2019

Dembele would be an ideal replacement in many ways, with his pace down the wings and ability to score goals as well. However, a deal is far from agreed, even if Mbappe would want his fellow French World Cup winner to join him soon.